Constitution Controversy: Congress Criticizes Fadnavis' 'Red Book' Remarks
The Congress has criticized BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his comments on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-cover' copy of the Indian Constitution. They accuse Fadnavis of opposing the very Constitution that was criticized by RSS in 1949. The controversy highlights political tensions and differing interpretations of constitutional symbolism.
The Congress has launched a scathing critique of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his comments about Rahul Gandhi's display of a 'red-cover' copy of the Indian Constitution. The party alleges that Fadnavis is taking issue with the same Constitution that the RSS had disparaged back in 1949, claiming it wasn't inspired by Manusmriti.
Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, questioned the message Rahul Gandhi intended to convey by holding a red copy of India's supreme law. He further accused the Congress figure of forming a coalition with anarchists, fueling political tensions.
This incident underlines the complex political narrative surrounding the Constitution, often associated with Marxist or communist ideology due to its red cover. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Gandhi, noting that the Constitution was crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and carries a foreword by former Attorney General K K Venugopal.
