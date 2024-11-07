Left Menu

Constitution Controversy: Congress Criticizes Fadnavis' 'Red Book' Remarks

The Congress has criticized BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his comments on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-cover' copy of the Indian Constitution. They accuse Fadnavis of opposing the very Constitution that was criticized by RSS in 1949. The controversy highlights political tensions and differing interpretations of constitutional symbolism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:26 IST
Constitution Controversy: Congress Criticizes Fadnavis' 'Red Book' Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing critique of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his comments about Rahul Gandhi's display of a 'red-cover' copy of the Indian Constitution. The party alleges that Fadnavis is taking issue with the same Constitution that the RSS had disparaged back in 1949, claiming it wasn't inspired by Manusmriti.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, questioned the message Rahul Gandhi intended to convey by holding a red copy of India's supreme law. He further accused the Congress figure of forming a coalition with anarchists, fueling political tensions.

This incident underlines the complex political narrative surrounding the Constitution, often associated with Marxist or communist ideology due to its red cover. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Gandhi, noting that the Constitution was crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and carries a foreword by former Attorney General K K Venugopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024