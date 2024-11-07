Giuliani's Legal Showdown: Luxury Assets at Stake
Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor, is in court again as two defamed Georgia election workers seek the surrender of his assets following a court order. Judge Liman demands Giuliani comply with the order after a partial judgment of $148 million in their favor. Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is back in court, as two Georgia election workers accuse him of failing to comply with a court order requiring him to surrender his luxurious assets. The accusation follows a defamation case in which Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman issued the order on October 22, demanding Giuliani hand over his Manhattan co-op apartment, a 1980 Mercedes, and various valuables to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. These assets were to partially satisfy a December 2023 judgment in their favor.
Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, maintains that he is adhering to the order, despite accusations from Freeman and Moss of delayed compliance. In a recent filing, Caruso claims the plaintiffs are the ones impeding the process, urging them to cooperate with the bank and co-op for a smoother handover.
(With inputs from agencies.)
