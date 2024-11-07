Giuliani's Legal Showdown: Luxury Assets at Stake

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is back in court, as two Georgia election workers accuse him of failing to comply with a court order requiring him to surrender his luxurious assets. The accusation follows a defamation case in which Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman issued the order on October 22, demanding Giuliani hand over his Manhattan co-op apartment, a 1980 Mercedes, and various valuables to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. These assets were to partially satisfy a December 2023 judgment in their favor.

Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, maintains that he is adhering to the order, despite accusations from Freeman and Moss of delayed compliance. In a recent filing, Caruso claims the plaintiffs are the ones impeding the process, urging them to cooperate with the bank and co-op for a smoother handover.

