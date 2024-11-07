Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Turmoil: A Call for Special Status Restoration

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos after a resolution for the restoration of the region's special status was protested by BJP members, leading to a scuffle. The assembly debated the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, with opposition pressing for immediate restoration while BJP opposed.

Updated: 07-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:37 IST
  • India

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupted into chaos as BJP MLAs clashed with marshals following opposition protests demanding the restoration of the region's special status, previously removed by the Indian government.

The speaker maintained he lacked the authority to reverse resolutions passed by the House, despite BJP's push to withdraw the contentious resolution. Tensions soared as MLAs from opposing parties presented a new resolution, calling for immediate reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A.

The session was marked by heated exchanges, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn proceedings after BJP members were marshalled out, and continued protests underscored the deep political divisions over Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

