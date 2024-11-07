Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era of Power

Donald Trump is poised to assume the U.S. presidency again with significantly fewer restrictions compared to his first term. This time, he returns with Republican support reshaped in his image and a judiciary that leans conservatively, easing his legal challenges.

Back in 2016, Trump's unexpected win was met with skepticism from within his party. However, today, figures like former Representatives Liz Cheney and the late John McCain, who once resisted him, have given way to legislators who actively seek his endorsement.

While Democrats might take control of the House, which could impede his legislative goals, Republicans are currently extending their slight majority. As Trump prepares his new administration, his team ensures crucial roles will be filled by staunch supporters more aligned with his 'MAGA' philosophy than traditional Republican ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)