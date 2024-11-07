Age in Politics: A Debate on Retirement and Popularity

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee highlighted that Donald Trump's election as the US president demonstrates that age should not be a barrier in politics if one enjoys popular support. This comes amidst internal party debates about setting a retirement age for leaders.

The discussion gained traction ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections, with TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee advocating for a retirement age to address declining efficiency among elder politicians. However, Banerjee argued that political competence and popularity justify continued service, regardless of age, citing Trump's victory at 78.

The party's internal tension reached a peak, necessitating intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who urged respect for veteran leaders while dismissing calls for their retirement. The MP remained tight-lipped on speculation about possible leadership changes and expressed his readiness to step down if required by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)