Shiv Sena's Historical Stronghold: A Symbolic Battleground in Mahim

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), announced on Thursday that there was no necessity to campaign for his party candidate in Mahim, a traditional stronghold of the party. This comes despite the candidacy of his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, and the ruling Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar.

Thackeray emphasized that Mahim has long been considered his party's seat and highlighted his confidence in the local voters. He expressed constraints on rallying in every constituency statewide but confirmed plans for a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 17, a date of paramount importance as it marks the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The former chief minister advocated for holding the rally at Shivaji Park, emphasizing the historical and emotional significance for thousands of Shiv Sainiks expected to gather. Thackeray urged authorities to allow the event, dismissing concerns over election conduct guidelines, thereby prioritizing the party's legacy and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)