Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Pro-Business, Anti-Monopoly

In a robust clarification of his stance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized that while he supports business, he staunchly opposes monopolies. Criticizing what he terms the BJP's skewed portrayal, Gandhi underscores his belief in competitive market practices.

The politician has alleged that following a recent article he published, businesses have informed him that a senior minister pressured them to speak favorably of Prime Minister Modi on social platforms, reinforcing his point on forced corporate endorsements.

Drawing historical parallels, Gandhi likens current monopolistic trends to the coercive influence of the East India Company, arguing for the necessity of a fair business environment to prevent economic inequality in India.

