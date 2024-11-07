Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Stand: Pro-Business, Anti-Monopoly

Rahul Gandhi clarifies his stance as pro-business but anti-monopoly, criticizing the BJP's portrayal of him. He alleges pressure on businesses to praise PM Modi. Gandhi compares modern monopolists to the historical East India Company, advocating for fair competition and innovation in India's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:03 IST
In a robust clarification of his stance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized that while he supports business, he staunchly opposes monopolies. Criticizing what he terms the BJP's skewed portrayal, Gandhi underscores his belief in competitive market practices.

The politician has alleged that following a recent article he published, businesses have informed him that a senior minister pressured them to speak favorably of Prime Minister Modi on social platforms, reinforcing his point on forced corporate endorsements.

Drawing historical parallels, Gandhi likens current monopolistic trends to the coercive influence of the East India Company, arguing for the necessity of a fair business environment to prevent economic inequality in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

