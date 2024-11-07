Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Middle East in Turmoil After Airstrikes

Recent airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs and expanded Israeli operations in Gaza mark intensified Middle-East tensions. Diplomatic efforts call for ceasefire, while regional groups, notably Hezbollah and Hamas, persist in resistance against Israel. The geopolitical situation remains volatile as diplomatic interventions and military activities continue unabated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:05 IST
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, several airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday, according to reports. Notably, one of these strikes occurred near Lebanon's sole international airport. An evacuation notice was previously issued by the Israeli military, citing Hezbollah facilities at the site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military expanded its ground operation in northern Gaza, extending into Beit Lahiya. This move marks a month-long campaign against areas believed to be pivotal regrouping points for Hamas militants, intensifying the conflict.

During this period, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire have been encouraged. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot advocated for a political resolution, emphasizing that military force alone cannot guarantee Israel's security in the long-term. Yet, Iran's leaders maintain that the resistance against Israel remains resilient despite leadership losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

