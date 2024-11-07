Left Menu

Dimple Yadav Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Ahead of Karhal Bypoll

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics in the run-up to the bypoll at Karhal, a stronghold of the Yadav clan. Yadav claims the BJP has failed on economic fronts, affecting farmers and youth. The bypoll features candidates Tej Pratap Yadav and Anujesh Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karhal(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of fostering divisive and hateful politics.

In a press interaction following a rally in favor of Samajwadi Party hopeful Tej Pratap Yadav in Karhal, Mainpuri MP Yadav claimed the BJP's administration has left numerous societal sectors disappointed both nationally over 10 years and statewide over eight years. She cited unfulfilled promises of doubling farmers' incomes and addressing youth employment challenges.

As the bypoll in Karhal looms, featuring Tej Pratap Yadav confronting BJP's Anujesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav insisted that the PDA communities have realized the BJP's alleged betrayals. She predicted a historic win for her party in Karhal. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh by-election date to November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

