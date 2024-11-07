Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Rahul Gandhi Amid Yasin Malik Debate Plea

Nirmal Khanna, widow of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, advises Rahul Gandhi against supporting Yasin Malik after Malik's wife's plea for a parliamentary debate. Malik, serving life for terror activities, remains a contentious figure amidst calls for a harsher penalty by NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:51 IST
Nirmal Khanna, wife of Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The call for support has sparked controversy as the widow of an Indian Air Force (IAF) victim advises Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against yielding to appeals from the wife of incarcerated Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik.

Nirmal Khanna, whose husband Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna was murdered by Malik and his followers in 1990, warns Gandhi to prioritize rational judgment over emotional responses in political matters. Her appeal comes amid Malik's wife's request for Gandhi to push for a debate in Parliament, claiming Malik's potential to foster peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik's controversial past includes his 1990 conviction for the killing of four IAF personnel, alongside recent charges of terror funding by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), escalating the demand for a death penalty over his existing life sentence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted Malik's militant background with Pakistani ISI support, painting a grim picture of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

