Zelenskiy Urges 'Peace Through Strength' Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on European leaders to adopt a 'peace through strength' strategy to effectively counter Russia. On Thursday, Zelenskiy addressed the European Political Community summit in Budapest, following Donald Trump's recent political developments, which add uncertainty to Washington's support for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy praised Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach, a stance he believes is essential for Ukraine's survival and European security. He criticized some European leaders for considering concessions to Russia, which he deems perilous for the continent.

The Ukrainian leader underscored the need for substantial military support and discouraged reliance on diplomatic gestures alone, referencing images of UN Chief Antonio Guterres embracing President Putin. Zelenskiy called for concrete action over symbolic gestures or negotiations with adversaries such as North Korea.

