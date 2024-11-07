Left Menu

Building Bridges: Greece and Turkiye's Diplomatic Reset

Greece and Turkiye are working to repair strained relations with high-level diplomatic talks. Greek and Turkish foreign ministers are set to meet, following recent discussions between their leaders. The focus includes maritime disputes and regional stability, with an eye on future cooperation in 2025.

In a bid to repair strained relations, Greece's Foreign Minister announced a new level of trust with Turkiye, setting the stage for a significant diplomatic exchange.

The Turkish Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to Athens follows extensive discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, aiming to address contentious issues such as maritime disputes.

Officials anticipate addressing Greece's illegal migration concerns and exploring regional stability measures. This dialogue is part of a broader effort to pave the way for future cooperation scheduled in 2025 in Ankara.

