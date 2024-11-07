Building Bridges: Greece and Turkiye's Diplomatic Reset

In a bid to repair strained relations, Greece's Foreign Minister announced a new level of trust with Turkiye, setting the stage for a significant diplomatic exchange.

The Turkish Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to Athens follows extensive discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, aiming to address contentious issues such as maritime disputes.

Officials anticipate addressing Greece's illegal migration concerns and exploring regional stability measures. This dialogue is part of a broader effort to pave the way for future cooperation scheduled in 2025 in Ankara.

