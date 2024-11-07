Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Echoes with Calls for Article 370 Restoration

In an impassioned address, Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of legislative assembly action to assert the region's disagreement with the August 2019 decisions. The assembly session witnessed intense debates, resolutions demanding Article 370 restoration, and strong opposition actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:00 IST
Chief Minister of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reinforced his appeal for the Legislative Assembly to vocalize their dissent against the contentious actions taken on August 5, 2019. He expressed this sentiment during a rally in Ganderbal, where he inaugurated a pivotal bridge.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah highlighted that these decisions were made without consultation, stating, "That was done without our permission and will." Accompanied by his deputy and advisor, Abdullah emphasized the necessity of channeling their grievances through the assembly to ensure the central government acknowledges them seriously.

Meanwhile, the assembly session was marked by disruptions as opposition clashed with treasury benches over the display of a banner related to Article 370, presented by Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh. The session featured heated debates, with PDP leaders pushing resolutions for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

