Uddhav Thackeray Unveils Bold Maharashtra Poll Manifesto

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, released his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Key promises include scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project, expanding the free education scheme to male students, and maintaining stable essential prices. The manifesto also aligns with the opposition coalition’s broader assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:13 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, unveiled his party's election manifesto on Thursday, setting the stage for the Maharashtra assembly polls. A significant commitment is the scrapping of the contentious Dharavi redevelopment project, citing its adverse effects on Mumbai.

Thackeray, poised with optimism, advocated for free education for male students similar to existing provisions for females, promising educational equity if the MVA coalition assumes power. Another pivotal claim was to stabilize the prices of essential commodities, a measure aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens.

Additional promises include implementing the Old Pension Scheme, lifting the 50% cap on reservations, and ensuring free travel for women in public transport. Moreover, 18,000 women will be employed in the police force, complemented by the establishment of all-women police stations throughout Maharashtra, Thackeray announced.

