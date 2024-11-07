Left Menu

Angus King Secures Third Senate Term Against Challenging Opponents

Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, secured a third term in the U.S. Senate. King overcame opponents including a former Republican state party chair and a Democratic environmental activist. At 80, he becomes Maine's oldest senator if he completes this term ending in 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:30 IST
Angus King Secures Third Senate Term Against Challenging Opponents
  • Country:
  • United States

Maine's Independent Senator Angus King secured a third term in the U.S. Senate, overcoming challenges from prominent opponents on Thursday.

The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 10:14 AM EST, solidifying King's notable political career in the Senate alongside the Democratic caucus.

The 80-year-old former governor will become Maine's oldest senator if he completes his term, though questions about age have not affected him, unlike prominent figures such as President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024