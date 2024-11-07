Angus King Secures Third Senate Term Against Challenging Opponents
Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, secured a third term in the U.S. Senate. King overcame opponents including a former Republican state party chair and a Democratic environmental activist. At 80, he becomes Maine's oldest senator if he completes this term ending in 2030.
Maine's Independent Senator Angus King secured a third term in the U.S. Senate, overcoming challenges from prominent opponents on Thursday.
The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 10:14 AM EST, solidifying King's notable political career in the Senate alongside the Democratic caucus.
The 80-year-old former governor will become Maine's oldest senator if he completes his term, though questions about age have not affected him, unlike prominent figures such as President Joe Biden.
