Angus King Secures Third Senate Term Against Challenging Opponents

Maine's Independent Senator Angus King secured a third term in the U.S. Senate, overcoming challenges from prominent opponents on Thursday.

The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 10:14 AM EST, solidifying King's notable political career in the Senate alongside the Democratic caucus.

The 80-year-old former governor will become Maine's oldest senator if he completes his term, though questions about age have not affected him, unlike prominent figures such as President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)