Hyderabad's Formula-E Race Controversy: A Brewing Political Storm

The Telangana government is seeking Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's permission to file an FIR against BRS working president and MLA, K T Rama Rao, alleging irregularities linked to the previous administration's handling of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is currently investigating these claims, with involvement reportedly prompted by the Municipal Administration department. Rama Rao, once the Municipal Administration minister, stands at the center of this political storm as he played a crucial role in bringing the race to Hyderabad last year.

Rama Rao, asserting his innocence, remains open to inquiries. He argues the initiative aimed to boost the city's standing and benefited Hyderabad's ecosystem economically. The cancellation of this year's race, following a change in government, sparked further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)