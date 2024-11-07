Left Menu

Biden Calls for Unity, Trump Reclaims Presidency, World Reacts

Following Republican Donald Trump's unexpected presidential victory, President Joe Biden called for unity, acknowledging the challenge to Democratic values. As concerns about leadership and economic pressures loom, global leaders and markets react to Trump's second term and the anticipated policy shifts in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:21 IST
Biden Calls for Unity, Trump Reclaims Presidency, World Reacts

In a significant political twist, former President Donald Trump has unexpectedly clinched a decisive victory in the U.S. presidential election, prompting President Joe Biden to appeal for national unity and reflection. Addressing the nation, Biden sought to console Democrats, emphasizing resilience despite setbacks and urging Americans to 'bring down the temperature.'

The election results have generated anxiety among Democrats, some of whom blame Biden's late withdrawal from the race for Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat. With Republicans gaining control of the U.S. Senate, Trump, emboldened by the victory, prepares to implement his administration, with influences from key figures like Elon Musk and former officials Robert O'Brien and Mike Pompeo.

International reactions have been swift, with global markets reacting positively but cautiously. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended their congratulations, uncertainties loom, particularly concerning U.S. foreign policy and trade, as Trump signals potential tariff implementations. Meanwhile, the White House rushes to support Ukraine significantly before the power transition in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024