Biden Calls for Unity, Trump Reclaims Presidency, World Reacts
Following Republican Donald Trump's unexpected presidential victory, President Joe Biden called for unity, acknowledging the challenge to Democratic values. As concerns about leadership and economic pressures loom, global leaders and markets react to Trump's second term and the anticipated policy shifts in the United States.
In a significant political twist, former President Donald Trump has unexpectedly clinched a decisive victory in the U.S. presidential election, prompting President Joe Biden to appeal for national unity and reflection. Addressing the nation, Biden sought to console Democrats, emphasizing resilience despite setbacks and urging Americans to 'bring down the temperature.'
The election results have generated anxiety among Democrats, some of whom blame Biden's late withdrawal from the race for Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat. With Republicans gaining control of the U.S. Senate, Trump, emboldened by the victory, prepares to implement his administration, with influences from key figures like Elon Musk and former officials Robert O'Brien and Mike Pompeo.
International reactions have been swift, with global markets reacting positively but cautiously. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended their congratulations, uncertainties loom, particularly concerning U.S. foreign policy and trade, as Trump signals potential tariff implementations. Meanwhile, the White House rushes to support Ukraine significantly before the power transition in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
