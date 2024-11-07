Congress Accuses BJP of Spreading Falsehoods Amid Maharashtra Polls

In a heated exchange on Thursday, the Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disseminating false information concerning the promises made by Congress-led governments. According to Congress officials, BJP has resorted to a 'tried and tested strategy of lying' due to a lack of impressive achievements.

The BJP, gearing up for elections in Maharashtra, issued advertisements titled 'Vaada Kiya, Dhoka Diya', accusing the Congress-led Karnataka administration of failing to keep its assurances. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rebuffed these claims, citing the success of welfare schemes in Karnataka that promote women's equity, food security, and youth employment.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, announced extensive social welfare initiatives, including financial assistance for women and youth, and plans to conduct a caste census, as part of their manifesto for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)