Congress Accuses BJP of Spreading Falsehoods Amid Maharashtra Polls
The Congress party accused BJP of spreading fake news regarding Congress governments' commitments, especially in Karnataka. Ramesh highlighted Congress's welfare schemes, contrasting BJP's perceived lack of accomplishments. Ahead of Maharashtra polls, the MVA alliance promised notable social welfare initiatives, challenging BJP's current promises.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange on Thursday, the Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disseminating false information concerning the promises made by Congress-led governments. According to Congress officials, BJP has resorted to a 'tried and tested strategy of lying' due to a lack of impressive achievements.
The BJP, gearing up for elections in Maharashtra, issued advertisements titled 'Vaada Kiya, Dhoka Diya', accusing the Congress-led Karnataka administration of failing to keep its assurances. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rebuffed these claims, citing the success of welfare schemes in Karnataka that promote women's equity, food security, and youth employment.
Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, announced extensive social welfare initiatives, including financial assistance for women and youth, and plans to conduct a caste census, as part of their manifesto for the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
Industrial Revolution Beckons: MP's Historic Conclave Promises Growth
Karnataka and British Council Partner to Boost Physical Education
Assam CM Promises New District in Jharkhand if BJP Wins
Congress Announces Candidates for Karnataka By-Polls as Political Dynamics Shift