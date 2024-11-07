Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Spreading Falsehoods Amid Maharashtra Polls

The Congress party accused BJP of spreading fake news regarding Congress governments' commitments, especially in Karnataka. Ramesh highlighted Congress's welfare schemes, contrasting BJP's perceived lack of accomplishments. Ahead of Maharashtra polls, the MVA alliance promised notable social welfare initiatives, challenging BJP's current promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:29 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Spreading Falsehoods Amid Maharashtra Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Thursday, the Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disseminating false information concerning the promises made by Congress-led governments. According to Congress officials, BJP has resorted to a 'tried and tested strategy of lying' due to a lack of impressive achievements.

The BJP, gearing up for elections in Maharashtra, issued advertisements titled 'Vaada Kiya, Dhoka Diya', accusing the Congress-led Karnataka administration of failing to keep its assurances. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rebuffed these claims, citing the success of welfare schemes in Karnataka that promote women's equity, food security, and youth employment.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, announced extensive social welfare initiatives, including financial assistance for women and youth, and plans to conduct a caste census, as part of their manifesto for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024