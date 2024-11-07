Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Financial Promises Amid Maharashtra Elections

In a rally preceding the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the BJP for allegedly failing to fulfill its 2014 election promise of a financial package. Thackeray mocked the ruling party's reduction from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1,500, warning of a potential further decrease to Rs 150.

Addressing constituents in Kannad and Vaijapur, Thackeray highlighted the disparities between BJP's promises and the newly launched 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which grants Rs 1,500 monthly to women. He championed Shiv Sena's counter-proposal of Rs 3,000 per beneficiary and criticized the current government's economic management.

Thackeray also touched upon the stalled Shakti law—a crucial legal amendment for women's protection—blaming BJP affiliates for hindering its enactment. He cited the need for reforms passed during the MVA regime to combat allegations of oppression against women within BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)