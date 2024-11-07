Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Financial Promises Amid Maharashtra Elections

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes BJP, accusing them of slashing financial assistance promises from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1,500, hinting at further reductions. Campaigning for Shiv Sena (UBT), he highlights BJP's alleged failure to empower women financially and legal reforms left pending under BJP’s governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:01 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Financial Promises Amid Maharashtra Elections
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally preceding the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the BJP for allegedly failing to fulfill its 2014 election promise of a financial package. Thackeray mocked the ruling party's reduction from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1,500, warning of a potential further decrease to Rs 150.

Addressing constituents in Kannad and Vaijapur, Thackeray highlighted the disparities between BJP's promises and the newly launched 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which grants Rs 1,500 monthly to women. He championed Shiv Sena's counter-proposal of Rs 3,000 per beneficiary and criticized the current government's economic management.

Thackeray also touched upon the stalled Shakti law—a crucial legal amendment for women's protection—blaming BJP affiliates for hindering its enactment. He cited the need for reforms passed during the MVA regime to combat allegations of oppression against women within BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024