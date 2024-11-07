Putin's Perspective: NATO vs. BRICS
President Vladimir Putin criticized NATO as obsolete and dominated by U.S. interests while highlighting BRICS as a model for collaboration. He shared these views during a conference on Russia, contrasting NATO's influence with BRICS' constructive approach evident at their recent summit in Russia.
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has labeled NATO a 'blatant anachronism' asserting that it serves as an instrument for U.S. dominance.
Speaking at a conference, Putin criticized NATO as being under the 'diktat of the older brother', referring to the United States.
In contrast, he praised the BRICS nations for their cooperative spirit, showcased at their recent summit in Russia.
