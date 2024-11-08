Biden Commits to Peaceful Power Transition Amidst Defeat

In a resolute address following the contentious election, outgoing US President Joe Biden promised a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump. Despite the defeat endured by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Biden emphasized the need for unity and acceptance of the people's will.

The Democratic movement, Biden stated, must not lose momentum after the electoral setback. He exhorted supporters to press on, underscoring that setbacks are part of the democratic process, yet resilience is paramount. The American dream, Biden posited, requires continued engagement and belief in the country's foundational ideals.

Biden pledged to fulfill his duties until the inauguration, leaving behind a strong economy. He advocated healing a divided nation by seeing each other as compatriots, not adversaries, and celebrated the enduring story of America's democratic experiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)