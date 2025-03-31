Eid Celebrations, Unity Messages Echo Across Rajasthan Despite Protests

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with fervor across Rajasthan, where large gatherings were seen offering Namaz and exchanging festive greetings.

In Jaipur, significant prayers took place at Jama Masjid and Eidgah, where community leaders addressed the crowds, emphasizing unity among the people.

Members of Hindu Muslim Ekta Manch symbolized harmony by showering flower petals on worshippers from the rooftop of the Eidgah madrasa, aside from protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, some wearing black armbands.

Prominent prayer gatherings occurred in Ajmer at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, and in Jodhpur, where thousands congregated at Eidgah near Jalori Gate, all under tight security with the presence of local officials.

In Sikar, Imam Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim led prayers at the Jama Masjid, further enhancing the spirit of the festive occasion.

