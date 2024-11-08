Left Menu

California Prepares to Counter Trump's Presidential Victory

California Governor Gavin Newsom will convene a special legislative session after Donald Trump's presidential election win, aiming to counter expected federal policies that may harm state laws, focusing on reproductive health, climate change, and immigrant rights, while preparing legal actions for potential challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:08 IST
Gavin Newsom

In a bold move following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a special legislative session. Scheduled for December 2, the session aims to address potential federal policies Newsom anticipates could clash with California's values.

Newsom highlighted key areas of concern such as reproductive health, climate change, and immigrant rights, fearing the possible implementation of "unconstitutional and unlawful" directives under Trump's administration. The governor is preparing to bolster the state's Department of Justice funding to mount legal challenges if necessary.

California, consistently a Democrat stronghold, feels threatened under the new administration. Despite Trump's calls for unity, Newsom remains skeptical, recalling the over 120 lawsuits California filed during Trump's previous presidency. Newsom is determined to protect Californians' rights and freedoms from perceived upcoming federal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

