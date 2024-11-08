Left Menu

'Star Wars' Trilogy Brewed by Disney Sparks Excitement

Disney is developing a new 'Star Wars' film trilogy, with Simon Kinberg as writer and producer. The body of singer Liam Payne is being repatriated from Buenos Aires. Warner Bros Discovery CEO sees opportunities for media consolidation under Trump administration.

Updated: 08-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney is charting new territory in the galaxy far, far away. A new 'Star Wars' film trilogy, penned by 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg, is currently in its nascent stages at Walt Disney Co. This ambitious project will see Kinberg, who helped bring 'Star Wars Rebels' to life, join hands with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to oversee production.

Meanwhile, in South America, the body of pop sensation Liam Payne has begun its journey back to the United Kingdom. Repatriation efforts follow his untimely demise in Buenos Aires. A cemetery source disclosed that local authorities have completed necessary forensic examinations, paving the way for Payne's return.

In a separate development, the media landscape may be poised for significant changes. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav expressed optimism over the potential for industry consolidation, citing a more favorable climate under the Trump administration. Speaking to investors, Zaslav predicted that Trump's presidency would drive positive changes and encourage strategic mergers in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

