Disney is charting new territory in the galaxy far, far away. A new 'Star Wars' film trilogy, penned by 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg, is currently in its nascent stages at Walt Disney Co. This ambitious project will see Kinberg, who helped bring 'Star Wars Rebels' to life, join hands with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to oversee production.

Meanwhile, in South America, the body of pop sensation Liam Payne has begun its journey back to the United Kingdom. Repatriation efforts follow his untimely demise in Buenos Aires. A cemetery source disclosed that local authorities have completed necessary forensic examinations, paving the way for Payne's return.

In a separate development, the media landscape may be poised for significant changes. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav expressed optimism over the potential for industry consolidation, citing a more favorable climate under the Trump administration. Speaking to investors, Zaslav predicted that Trump's presidency would drive positive changes and encourage strategic mergers in the sector.

