Fed's Subtle Shift: Navigating the Rate Change Dilemma

The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point cut in interest rates, recognizing a softened job market as inflation approaches the 2% target. The decision moves the overnight interest rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence in the economy's position, stating that the recalibrated policy stance aims to uphold economic strength and continued inflation progress. Yet, Powell offered limited guidance on potential future cuts, emphasizing reliance on economic data.

Futures markets anticipate another cut in December, with Powell highlighting a cautious approach to balancing inflation control and labor market stability amid potential policy shifts under President-elect Trump.

