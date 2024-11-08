Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israel: More Needed for Gaza Aid

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Israel's progress in aiding Gaza but emphasized that more efforts are needed. The U.S. warned Israel of potential military aid restrictions unless it improves Gaza's humanitarian situation, as communicated in a letter last month.

Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Thursday that while Israel has made progress in delivering aid to Gaza, further actions are required to address the humanitarian crisis.

The United States recently issued a letter to Israel, demanding enhanced efforts to improve the situation in Gaza, with potential implications for U.S. military assistance.

Austin did not directly reference the letter in his remarks but highlighted the necessity for Israel to continue improving its approach to aid in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

