Susan Wiles: First Female White House Chief of Staff

In a historic move, US president-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susan Wiles, his campaign manager, as the White House chief of staff. This decision marks the first time a woman will occupy this significant role in any administration.

Trump expressed confidence in Wiles, highlighting her dedication to his 'Make America Great Again' agenda. He emphasized that it is a well-deserved honor, noting Wiles' impressive track record in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Wiles' appointment has been met with acclaim, recognizing her as a vital force behind Trump's political successes in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. The president-elect lauded her toughness, intelligence, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)