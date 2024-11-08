Susan Wiles: First Female White House Chief of Staff
Donald Trump named Susan Wiles as his White House chief of staff, marking the first time a woman holds this position. Wiles, Trump's campaign manager, played a critical role in his 2024 election and past campaigns. Trump praises her as tough, smart, and innovative.
In a historic move, US president-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susan Wiles, his campaign manager, as the White House chief of staff. This decision marks the first time a woman will occupy this significant role in any administration.
Trump expressed confidence in Wiles, highlighting her dedication to his 'Make America Great Again' agenda. He emphasized that it is a well-deserved honor, noting Wiles' impressive track record in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Wiles' appointment has been met with acclaim, recognizing her as a vital force behind Trump's political successes in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. The president-elect lauded her toughness, intelligence, and innovation.
