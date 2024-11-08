Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Donald Trump on Re-election

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory. Expressing confidence in future US-India relations, Gandhi highlighted Trump's leadership role in intensifying bilateral cooperation. He wished Trump success during his second term as US President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of political diplomacy, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump on his recent victory.

Gandhi expressed optimism that Trump's leadership would bolster the already historic friendship between India and the USA, particularly in collaboration areas of mutual interest.

In his letter dated November 7, Gandhi wished Trump well for his second term, emphasizing the importance of expanding opportunities for both Indian and American citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

