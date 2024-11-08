Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Donald Trump on Re-election

In a show of political diplomacy, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump on his recent victory.

Gandhi expressed optimism that Trump's leadership would bolster the already historic friendship between India and the USA, particularly in collaboration areas of mutual interest.

In his letter dated November 7, Gandhi wished Trump well for his second term, emphasizing the importance of expanding opportunities for both Indian and American citizens.

