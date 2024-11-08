Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance

In a searing critique, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav accused the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra of running an administration based on lies, corruption, and division. Speaking in Dahanu, Palghar district, Yadav urged voters to prioritize their values over financial enticements.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has re-endorsed Vinod Nikole for Dahanu, with Yadav claiming the current leadership's policies are 'destructive.'

Denouncing what he termed 'deceptive development,' MLA Nikole called on locals to fight for tribal rights against a government exploiting these for political benefits. 'Ideologies can win battles, not money,' Nikole asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)