Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav criticized Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government for corruption and division, urging voters to choose principles over financial promises. Supporting MLA Vinod Nikole, Yadav accused the government of deceit under the guise of development. The CPI (Marxist) also condemned the administration's tribal policies.
In a searing critique, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav accused the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra of running an administration based on lies, corruption, and division. Speaking in Dahanu, Palghar district, Yadav urged voters to prioritize their values over financial enticements.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has re-endorsed Vinod Nikole for Dahanu, with Yadav claiming the current leadership's policies are 'destructive.'
Denouncing what he termed 'deceptive development,' MLA Nikole called on locals to fight for tribal rights against a government exploiting these for political benefits. 'Ideologies can win battles, not money,' Nikole asserted.
