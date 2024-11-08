Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake News on Farmer's Suicide
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of Kannada news portals face legal action for allegedly spreading false news linking a farmer's suicide to land disputes with the Waqf Board. Surya's claims, shared on social media, were dismissed by police as misinformation. Legal proceedings are underway.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, along with editors from several Kannada news portals, has been booked for allegedly spreading false news about a farmer's suicide being connected to land disputes with the Waqf Board, according to police reports on Friday.
The Bengaluru South MP shared an article on social media on November 7, alleging that a farmer in Haveri district committed suicide due to his land being taken over by the Board. However, the claim was later refuted by the Haveri district Superintendent of Police, who classified the report as fake.
The Superintendent clarified that the farmer's suicide was instead due to loan issues and crop loss, initially reported on 06/01/2022. Legal action has been initiated against Surya and the editors of Kannada Dunia and Kannada News under section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the FIR registered at the CEN police station in Haveri district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Land Dispute: BJP Questions Waqf Board's Claims
Defamation Drama in Tamil Nadu: DMK Takes Legal Action
Allegations Spark Legal Action After Independence Day Procession Assault
Font Fracas: Navi Mumbai Firm Faces Legal Action
India's Social Fabric Under Threat: NGO Demands Legal Action Against OTT