Outsiders in Kerala: A New Chapter in Electoral History

In Kerala's political landscape, a tradition continues as outsiders line up for the Wayanad by-election. This constituency has a history of electing leaders from beyond state lines, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra poised to potentially follow in the footsteps of her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

A significant number of candidates from other states are contesting the November 13 by-poll, once again highlighting Kerala's openness to external political influence. Notable figures include K Padmarajan and Jayendra K Rathod, each bringing unique aspirations and backgrounds to the fray.

The contest underscores the diverse political strategies at play, with candidates like Rathod using the platform to challenge national policies. As the election date approaches, the candidates' impact and campaign efforts remain under close scrutiny from political observers and the local electorate alike.

