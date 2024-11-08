Local Court Grants Bail to CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Amid Controversy
CPI(M) leader P P Divya has been granted bail by a court in Kannur in a case of abetment to suicide. The party supports her, citing her as not an enemy but a cadre. Her bail was accompanied by strict conditions; the ruling party also signaled support for Babu's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court in Kannur has granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya, who faces charges of abetment to suicide related to a former ADM's death, amidst the ruling party's backing.
The Principal District and Sessions Judge in Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, provided relief to Divya, once Kannur district panchayat president, after her earlier anticipatory bail was denied.
The CPI(M) has affirmed its support for Divya, acknowledging her as a party cadre, and simultaneously expressed solidarity with the deceased ADM's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trudeau Faces Renewed Resignation Calls Amid Party Discontent
Punjab BJP expels party leader Satkar Kaur a day after she was arrested in drugs case.
Code Violation: Azad Samaj Party Leader Faces FIR
Congress Joins Hands with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Samajwadi Party Unveils Bypoll Candidates for Uttar Pradesh