Local Court Grants Bail to CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Amid Controversy

CPI(M) leader P P Divya has been granted bail by a court in Kannur in a case of abetment to suicide. The party supports her, citing her as not an enemy but a cadre. Her bail was accompanied by strict conditions; the ruling party also signaled support for Babu's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:41 IST
Local Court Grants Bail to CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Amid Controversy
  • India

A local court in Kannur has granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya, who faces charges of abetment to suicide related to a former ADM's death, amidst the ruling party's backing.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge in Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, provided relief to Divya, once Kannur district panchayat president, after her earlier anticipatory bail was denied.

The CPI(M) has affirmed its support for Divya, acknowledging her as a party cadre, and simultaneously expressed solidarity with the deceased ADM's family.

