High-Stakes Showdown: Worli's Political Battle

A high-stakes political contest is emerging in Maharashtra's Worli assembly constituency, featuring Milind Deora from Shiv Sena against Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena UBT. As the election approaches, both candidates present contrasting visions for Mumbai's development, while exchanging sharp criticisms around past alliances and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:48 IST
Shivsena leader Milind Deora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political battle is brewing in Maharashtra's Worli assembly constituency as elections approach, with Milind Deora representing Shiv Sena facing off against Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena UBT. This high-profile contest is drawing significant public and media attention, given both candidates' influential party backgrounds.

Milind Deora, talking to ANI, emphasized his vision for Mumbai's rapid development under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership. He criticized the opposition, notably Aaditya Thackeray, for obstructing development projects. Deora claims these actions have delayed key initiatives like Mumbai's metro and the Ladki Bahen scheme, vital for women's empowerment.

Despite past party affiliations, Deora maintains his focus on political issues rather than personal disputes, stressing the need for constructive over negative politics. He predicts voters will support the accessibility and leadership of CM Shinde, urging them to reject those who deviate from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

