BJP Denounces Jammu & Kashmir's Push for Article 370 Restoration

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticized the National Conference (NC) for its resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the move as "illegal and unconstitutional." The resolution was passed in the assembly by a voice vote, amidst strong opposition from the BJP.

Chugh stated that the resolution contradicts India's constitutional and democratic principles, emphasizing that Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated by the country's highest legislative bodies on August 5, 2019. He questioned the Congress party's stance on this matter, as they are allied with NC in the region.

Amidst chaotic scenes in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, BJP MLAs vocalized their opposition and were escorted out of the House. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the resolution's significance, attributing it to political posturing rather than genuine intent, reflecting promises from the National Conference's election manifesto.

