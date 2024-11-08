Left Menu

BJP Denounces Jammu & Kashmir's Push for Article 370 Restoration

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the National Conference's resolution to restore Article 370, branding it as illegal. Despite heated debates and dissent within the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the resolution passed without BJP support. The BJP continues to challenge the alliance's stance and promises made by the National Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:00 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticized the National Conference (NC) for its resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the move as "illegal and unconstitutional." The resolution was passed in the assembly by a voice vote, amidst strong opposition from the BJP.

Chugh stated that the resolution contradicts India's constitutional and democratic principles, emphasizing that Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated by the country's highest legislative bodies on August 5, 2019. He questioned the Congress party's stance on this matter, as they are allied with NC in the region.

Amidst chaotic scenes in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, BJP MLAs vocalized their opposition and were escorted out of the House. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the resolution's significance, attributing it to political posturing rather than genuine intent, reflecting promises from the National Conference's election manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

