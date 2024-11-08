PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule

In a pointed address at a gathering in Dhule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, comparing it to a vehicle without wheels or brakes. Modi accused the MVA of mismanagement and looting, asserting their intent is to hinder governmental policies and development.

Targeting the Congress, Modi accused the party of attempting to create discord among tribal communities, citing previous conspiracies that led to India's partition. He emphasized the importance of unity among SC, ST, and OBC categories to combat such divisions.

Modi praised the development initiatives of the Mahayuti government during their tenure and assured continued progress if reelected. He highlighted the significance of women's empowerment for achieving a developed nation and Maharashtra, urging voters to support the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)