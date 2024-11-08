Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of mismanagement and plotting conspiracies. During his speech in Dhule, he lauded Mahayuti's governance, emphasizing women's empowerment and calling for continued development in Maharashtra, ahead of the state's assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:11 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address at a gathering in Dhule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, comparing it to a vehicle without wheels or brakes. Modi accused the MVA of mismanagement and looting, asserting their intent is to hinder governmental policies and development.

Targeting the Congress, Modi accused the party of attempting to create discord among tribal communities, citing previous conspiracies that led to India's partition. He emphasized the importance of unity among SC, ST, and OBC categories to combat such divisions.

Modi praised the development initiatives of the Mahayuti government during their tenure and assured continued progress if reelected. He highlighted the significance of women's empowerment for achieving a developed nation and Maharashtra, urging voters to support the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024