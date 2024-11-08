Erdogan Suggests Trump's Role in Ending Ukraine War
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan suggests that a solution-focused approach by the U.S. under Donald Trump's leadership could easily end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Erdogan emphasized that the Western efforts, chiefly led by the United States, are crucial in accelerating a resolution to the conflict.
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could be swiftly resolved if the U.S., under Donald Trump's administration, adopts a solution-based approach.
Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Budapest, Erdogan highlighted the significance of Western-led initiatives to secure peace in Ukraine.
The Turkish leader stressed that the involvement of the United States is vital in hastening a resolution to the war, according to reports by broadcaster TRT and other media outlets.
