Erdogan Suggests Trump's Role in Ending Ukraine War

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could be swiftly resolved if the U.S., under Donald Trump's administration, adopts a solution-based approach.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Budapest, Erdogan highlighted the significance of Western-led initiatives to secure peace in Ukraine.

The Turkish leader stressed that the involvement of the United States is vital in hastening a resolution to the war, according to reports by broadcaster TRT and other media outlets.

