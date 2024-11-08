Modi Slams Congress-NC for Article 370 Resolution in J&K Assembly

In a fiery address in Maharashtra's Dhule on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance for its resolution to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He accused them of conspiring against the interests of Kashmir and criticized their motives.

The resolution, passed through a voice vote in the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir assembly, saw support from all parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi expressed disdain, noting the expulsion of protesting BJP MLAs from the assembly, as they voiced their opposition to the resolution.

Highlighting the controversy, Modi emphasized that the BJP is committed to preserving the abrogation of Article 370, a stance echoed by BJP legislators who clashed with opposition members in the assembly. The Prime Minister urged the nation to reject Congress's resolution and understand their true intentions in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)