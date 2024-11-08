Left Menu

Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Sparks Political Tensions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara criticizes JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal's solo visit to districts amidst allegations of forced land conversion to Waqf property. The visit, deemed political, could affect the BJP-Congress dynamic, with fears of sidelining CM Siddaramaiah. BJP's report points to unnotified Waqf designations in Vijayapura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:57 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has heightened political tension in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parmeshwara has expressed criticism towards Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal for his independent visit to districts facing allegations of forced land conversions to Waqf property. The Home Minister believes such a visit should have been a collective decision by the committee rather than an individual initiative.

Parmeshwara, emphasizing the political undertones of Pal's visit, suggested that Pal's visit to Vijayapura and other districts may have been driven by political motives. He highlighted that this solo visit without consultation with other committee members was not favored by them. Parmeshwara pointed out that JPC's significance in the Lok Sabha was being politically leveraged.

Further stirring the political pot, Parmeshwara accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Congress by targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, he downplayed these efforts, asserting Siddaramaiah's strong leadership and popularity in Karnataka. The state's political landscape was further complicated by Siddaramaiah's appearance before the Lokayukta Police regarding an alleged urban development scam. Meanwhile, reports of Waqf land misdesignations in Vijayapura have fanned the political flames, with BJP's fact-finding committee raising concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

