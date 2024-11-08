Left Menu

Unraveling the Truth: The Pramod Mahajan Case Revisited

Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, calls for an investigation into his brother's murder. This follows Poonam Mahajan's claims that her father's death was a conspiracy. Pramod was shot by his younger brother in 2006, and the case remains surrounded by unanswered questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:44 IST
Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Pramod Mahajan, has urged the government to unearth the truth behind his brother's assassination.

This statement comes on the heels of former Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan's comments to a television channel, where she suggested her father's death was the result of a conspiracy.

Pramod Mahajan, recognized as a crucial strategist for the BJP during his time, was tragically shot by his younger sibling, Pravin Mahajan, in Mumbai on April 22, 2006. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on May 3 the same year. Pravin later died of a heart attack in 2010, while on parole.

