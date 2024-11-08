Diplomatic Tensions: Turkey and Greece Aim for Cooperation Amid Historic Rivalries

Difficulties between NATO allies Turkey and Greece are not solely tied to maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on Friday. He suggested both nations collaborate closely to settle their historical conflicts.

Addressing media in Athens with the Greek Foreign Minister, Fidan pushed for a shift from the federation framework regarding Cyprus. He argued for adopting a two-state solution to address the island's ethnic division issues.

Fidan also highlighted Ankara's interest in fostering deeper partnerships with Greece in areas like irregular migration, counter-terrorism, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

