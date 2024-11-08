YS Sharmila's Bold Demand: Resignation if YSRCP Won't Face Assembly
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, demanded the resignation of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for avoiding assembly sessions. She called for a caste census to aid Backward Classes and criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises despite praising PM Modi as a BC pride.
YS Sharmila, leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, publicly challenged YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign if he lacks the courage to attend the upcoming assembly session, which his party plans to boycott.
Speaking at a Congress event in Machilipatnam, Krishna district, Sharmila urged a caste census to ensure justice for Backward Classes, who represent India's largest demographic group. She called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate this count.
Sharmila praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a figure of pride for the BCs but criticized the BJP for failing to benefit this community. She pointed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's unfulfilled promise of a BC census and accused the BJP of prioritizing upper castes.
