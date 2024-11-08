Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh accuses NCP leader Dhananjay Munde of sidelining BJP workers during Lok Sabha polls and not fostering industrial growth in Beed district. Deshmukh aims to create jobs if elected from the Parli seat, highlighting local unemployment concerns.
Political tensions rise as NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh levels serious allegations against NCP leader and Minister Dhananjay Munde.
Deshmukh accuses Munde of deliberately sidelining BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections, claiming it was part of a plot to defeat BJP's Pankaja Munde.
He also criticizes Munde for not attracting new industries to Beed district, resulting in high unemployment among local educated youth, and pledges job creation if elected.
