Left Menu

Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh accuses NCP leader Dhananjay Munde of sidelining BJP workers during Lok Sabha polls and not fostering industrial growth in Beed district. Deshmukh aims to create jobs if elected from the Parli seat, highlighting local unemployment concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:28 IST
Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions rise as NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh levels serious allegations against NCP leader and Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Deshmukh accuses Munde of deliberately sidelining BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections, claiming it was part of a plot to defeat BJP's Pankaja Munde.

He also criticizes Munde for not attracting new industries to Beed district, resulting in high unemployment among local educated youth, and pledges job creation if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024