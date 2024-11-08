Political Tensions Rise: Karnataka CM's Alleged Resignation Sparks Speculation

Karnataka's political landscape is intense as speculation mounts over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation amid a MUDA site allotment probe. BJP President B Y Vijayendra predicts an imminent resignation, hinting at internal Congress awareness by D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge. Siddaramaiah's assertions of serving a full term are seen as strategic vote-harvesting attempts ahead of crucial by-elections slated for November 13.

Accusations from Vijayendra spotlight alleged land conspiracies against farmers and anti-Hindu actions by the Congress-led government, further stoking the political turmoil. Behind-the-scenes Congress dynamics, fueled by ministerial meetings, have sparked leadership change rumors, despite party leadership's attempts to maintain unity.

The BJP targets upcoming by-elections with confidence, particularly aiming for victories in Sandur and Shiggaon, and JDS support in Channapatna, as Vijayendra asserts predictions of Congress defeats across these segments.

