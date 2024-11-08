Historic Change: MNF-HPC(R) Coalition Secures Sinlung Hills Council

In a significant political shift, the MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) coalition gained a decisive victory in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven out of twelve seats. This victory enables them to stake a claim for forming the council in Mizoram's Hmar-dominated northeast.

The coalition's petition to Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia seeks official permission for establishing a new council, aiming to take over governance from the incumbent ZPM-HPC alliance.

The Sinlung Hills Council, which governs 31 villages across Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual districts, was established following a peace accord in 2018. The recent election saw the Congress taking one seat, while the BJP failed to secure any.

