Historic Change: MNF-HPC(R) Coalition Secures Sinlung Hills Council
The MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) coalition successfully claimed a majority in the Sinlung Hills Council elections, resulting in their petition to form a new council. This development came after they secured seven out of the 12 seats available, overpowering the ruling ZPM-HPC coalition.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, the MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) coalition gained a decisive victory in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven out of twelve seats. This victory enables them to stake a claim for forming the council in Mizoram's Hmar-dominated northeast.
The coalition's petition to Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia seeks official permission for establishing a new council, aiming to take over governance from the incumbent ZPM-HPC alliance.
The Sinlung Hills Council, which governs 31 villages across Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual districts, was established following a peace accord in 2018. The recent election saw the Congress taking one seat, while the BJP failed to secure any.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Election Poses New Challenges for Chinese Tech Stocks
High-Stakes Showdown in Mahim: Shiv Sena Faces MNS in Historic Election
Ideological Showdown in Rajasthan By-Election: Congress vs. BJP
Market Jitters: U.S. Election Spurs Uncertainty in Chinese Stocks
Gavaskar Criticizes India's 'Panic' Selection in Second Test Against New Zealand