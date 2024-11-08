Left Menu

Historic Change: MNF-HPC(R) Coalition Secures Sinlung Hills Council

The MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) coalition successfully claimed a majority in the Sinlung Hills Council elections, resulting in their petition to form a new council. This development came after they secured seven out of the 12 seats available, overpowering the ruling ZPM-HPC coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, the MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) coalition gained a decisive victory in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven out of twelve seats. This victory enables them to stake a claim for forming the council in Mizoram's Hmar-dominated northeast.

The coalition's petition to Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia seeks official permission for establishing a new council, aiming to take over governance from the incumbent ZPM-HPC alliance.

The Sinlung Hills Council, which governs 31 villages across Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual districts, was established following a peace accord in 2018. The recent election saw the Congress taking one seat, while the BJP failed to secure any.

(With inputs from agencies.)

