Rallying Rhetoric: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Targets Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging voters in Jharkhand to ensure their electoral decisions resonate strongly against him. This comes amid heightened political tensions as BJP campaigns intensively for a decisive win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:35 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a charged political rally held in Panki, Palamu district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leveled sharp criticisms at Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi. Urging Jharkhand residents to vote decisively in the upcoming assembly elections, Yadav suggested their electoral choice should metaphorically impact Gandhi.

Defending his stance, Yadav accused the Congress party of historically hindering the construction of the Ram Mandir. He asserted that Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the legitimacy of Lord Ram's birthplace and criticized the unhappiness of the Congress even after the Supreme Court's approval for the temple's construction. Yadav's remarks also encompassed disparaging Gandhi's criticism of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishthan ceremony.

The rhetoric intensified as CM Yadav urged voters to press the button with conviction, describing Gandhi as a 'dud bomb' incapable of impacting the political arena. Countering Yadav's accusations, Senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal dismissed his remarks as frustrated outbursts, reflective of BJP's fear of losing the Jharkhand polls. The electoral landscape shows 2.6 crore eligible voters gearing up for a significant decision, with elections scheduled in two phases and counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

