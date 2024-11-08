Left Menu

Rathore Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Article 370

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused Congress of dividing the country for power. He criticized the opposition for their stance on Article 370, stating Prime Minister Modi has prevented its restoration. Rathore called for clarification from Congress on their position regarding Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:36 IST
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has accused the Congress party of attempting to divide the nation in a bid to seize power. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in thwarting these attempts.

Rathore took aim at the Congress and its coalition partners for proposing to restore Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, suggesting this stance exposes the Congress's conflicting positions.

Highlighting past and present efforts, he urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to make clear their position on Article 370, reinforcing that despite their aims, Modi has effectively buried any chance of its comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

