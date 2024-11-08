Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Accuses Modi Government of Misusing Power

Sharad Pawar claims that the Modi government prioritizes protecting corrupt individuals to maintain power. During a rally, he accused the government of misusing power against the opposition, citing reported statements of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Pawar also criticized policies affecting farmers and raised concerns about rising violence against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:58 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held in Jintur, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar accused the Narendra Modi government of shielding corrupt officials to consolidate power. Pawar referenced a statement allegedly made by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal to support his claims, asserting that power is being misused to suppress opposition.

Pawar further criticized the current government's policies, particularly those affecting the agriculture sector. He highlighted socioeconomic crises, noting that soybean and cotton prices have fallen, leaving farmers in distress. Pawar called for resistance against the government's decision to halt sugar exports, labeling it as anti-farmer.

The opposition leader also condemned increasing violence against women and cited recent incidents to argue that the government is failing to ensure safety and respect for women. With upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar urged voters to challenge the ruling coalition, which includes the BJP and other allied parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

