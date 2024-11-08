Left Menu

Irish PM's Election Gamble Amid Voter Discontent

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has initiated the general election campaign to capitalize on a favorable poll lead and an eroding opposition front by Sinn Fein. The campaign, with voting set for November 29, centers on issues like housing, immigration, and potential trade impacts from the Trump presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has officially launched the general election campaign, eyeing a potential advantage from the opposition Sinn Fein's declining support. Originally, Harris had until March to call the election, but with a recent expansive budget already affecting voters' finances, the date is now set for November 29.

Sinn Fein, once a strong contender against Harris' Fine Gael, has seen a drop in its popularity, partly due to several internal disputes. On Friday, Harris emphasized the election's focus on housing supply, immigration policy, and readiness for any trade disruptions from Donald Trump's potential presidency.

Recent polls show Fine Gael leading with an average of 24.5%, ahead of Fianna Fail at 21.5%, and Sinn Fein at 18.5%. Sinn Fein officials, however, remain hopeful, pointing to voter dissatisfaction over housing and public services. Their leader, Mary Lou McDonald, stresses the importance of not underestimating their party's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

