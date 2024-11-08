Chouhan's Warning: Infiltration Threat in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised alarms over state-sponsored infiltration during a recent rally, describing it as a dire threat to Jharkhand's security. Emphasizing that India is not a 'dharmshala' for visitors to settle arbitrarily, Chouhan insisted that the country must protect its land and resources.

The BJP election-in-charge for Jharkhand accused the JMM-led coalition of fostering this infiltration, exploiting intruders as a substantial vote bank. He alleged that these governments are enabling them with voter IDs, Aadhaar, and ration cards, leading to a noticeable demographic shift, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region.

Chouhan declared that should BJP win the upcoming elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20 with counting on November 23, they will implement a citizenship register to eject foreign infiltrators and crack down on cow smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)