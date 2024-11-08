Left Menu

Chouhan's Warning: Infiltration Threat in Jharkhand

During a rally, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that state-sponsored infiltration poses a severe threat to Jharkhand. He accused the JMM-led coalition of using infiltrators as a vote bank by providing them with official documents. Chouhan announced that once in power, BJP plans to introduce a citizenship register to expel foreign intruders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:18 IST
Chouhan's Warning: Infiltration Threat in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised alarms over state-sponsored infiltration during a recent rally, describing it as a dire threat to Jharkhand's security. Emphasizing that India is not a 'dharmshala' for visitors to settle arbitrarily, Chouhan insisted that the country must protect its land and resources.

The BJP election-in-charge for Jharkhand accused the JMM-led coalition of fostering this infiltration, exploiting intruders as a substantial vote bank. He alleged that these governments are enabling them with voter IDs, Aadhaar, and ration cards, leading to a noticeable demographic shift, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region.

Chouhan declared that should BJP win the upcoming elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20 with counting on November 23, they will implement a citizenship register to eject foreign infiltrators and crack down on cow smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024