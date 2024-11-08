Amit Shah's Fierce Rebuttal at Sangli Rally

At a campaign rally in Sangli, Union Minister Amit Shah firmly stated that Article 370, which once granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, could not be reinstated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or his descendants. Shah accused the Congress of aligning with the National Conference to restore the article.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah emphasized Prime Minister Modi's decisive actions, including the abrogation of Article 370. He critiqued opposition leaders who predicted bloodshed, asserting that not a drop had been shed.

Shah also took a hard stance on Congress's past handling of security issues and celebrated the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under Modi. He stressed that reservations for marginalized communities would remain unchanged under Modi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)