Amit Shah's Fierce Rebuttal at Sangli Rally
Union Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a campaign rally, asserting that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, cannot be reinstated by him or future generations. Shah highlighted the BJP's achievements and denounced Congress's stance on various national issues.
- Country:
- India
At a campaign rally in Sangli, Union Minister Amit Shah firmly stated that Article 370, which once granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, could not be reinstated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or his descendants. Shah accused the Congress of aligning with the National Conference to restore the article.
Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah emphasized Prime Minister Modi's decisive actions, including the abrogation of Article 370. He critiqued opposition leaders who predicted bloodshed, asserting that not a drop had been shed.
Shah also took a hard stance on Congress's past handling of security issues and celebrated the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under Modi. He stressed that reservations for marginalized communities would remain unchanged under Modi's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Defends Ladli Behen Yojana Amid Congress Criticism
Narendra Modi government policies only for benefit of five to six of his business friends: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.
Karnataka Ministers Challenge PM Modi on Congress Criticism
Kumaraswamy Vows Post-Poll Response to Congress Criticisms
JMM-led coalition compromising national security, it should be ousted: Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.